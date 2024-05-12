Rogers (1-1) struck out two and hit one batter without allowing a hit, walk or run over two-thirds of an inning, earning the win Saturday versus the Reds.

Rogers relieved Mason Black in the fifth inning, and while he faced a bases-loaded situation, he was able to escape the jam unscathed. Rogers has kept runs off the board in four of his six appearances in May while posting a 10:0 K:BB over five innings. The southpaw is at a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB with three holds through 14.1 innings overall.