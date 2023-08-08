Rogers (6-4) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Monday over the Angels.

Rogers kept the Giants within a run in the eighth inning, and their offense took over in the ninth to rally for the 8-3 win. The southpaw has allowed one unearned run, seven hits and four walks while racking up eight strikeouts over his last 9.1 innings. For the season, he's maintained a 2.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB with a save and seven holds through 39.1 innings as a key late-inning option in the Giants' steady bullpen.