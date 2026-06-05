Twins' Taylor Rogers: Charged with loss Thursday

Rogers (1-3) took the loss Thursday against the Royals, allowing two runs on two hits while recording two outs.

Rogers entered with one out in the eighth inning of a tie game and retired Vinnie Pasquantino to help end the frame. However, things unraveled when he returned for the ninth. The veteran left-hander allowed back-to-back singles to open the inning before a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, prompting his removal. Justin Lawrence was unable to bail him out, allowing both inherited runners to score and saddling Rogers with the loss. After posting nine consecutive scoreless appearances, Rogers has now allowed runs in two of his last three outings and owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 23.1 innings, adding two saves and six holds.