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Twins' Taylor Rogers: Blows save Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rogers (1-2) blew the save and took the loss Friday, coughing up two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning as the Twins fell 6-5 to the Pirates. He struck out one.

The veteran lefty got the call in the ninth inning to protect a 5-4 lead, but instead he served up a walk-off homer to Bryan Reynolds. It was Rogers' first blown save of the year, and through 21.2 innings he carries a shaky 4.15 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB. The back of Minnesota's bullpen remains a mess, but Rogers' experience will probably allow him to remain in the high-leverage mix -- he's tied for the team lead in both holds (six) and saves (two).

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