Rogers (0-1) took the extra-inning loss Saturday versus the Pirates, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out two over one inning.

Rogers gave up back-to-back home runs to Bryan Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes in the 10th inning. Jorge Soler got two of those runs back in the bottom half of the frame, but the Giants couldn't come up with consecutive walk-off wins. Rogers hadn't given up a run over his previous six outings before Saturday. He's at a 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season, and he's added two holds but remains unlikely to challenge Camilo Doval for save chances.