Rogers has allowed four unearned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in Cactus League play.

Rogers is a two-time 30-save man, but he'll have a tough time leapfrogging Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers in the late-inning mix. The left-handed Rogers had a 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 64:25 K:BB over 51.2 innings last season, adding two saves and 12 holds. He could still see the occasional save chance, but he struggled mightily versus right-handed hitters last season, so his usage could end up being more situational than his fellow late-inning relievers.