Rogers retired the only batter he faced to pick up his second save of the year in an 11-10 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

The Giants entered the ninth inning with a five-run lead and wound up escaping with the win after a fielding error by Camilo Doval extended the game. Rogers wound up replacing Doval with a man on first to face Charlie Blackmon and got him to line out to end the game. Rogers has given up four runs in 4.2 innings pitched in September but also has picked up a save and a hold in six appearances. Overall, Rogers has a 3.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60:24 K:BB, 12 holds and two saves in 50 innings this year.