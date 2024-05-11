Estrada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Estrada is enjoying a strong start to May, hitting safely in eight of his 10 games this month. He's gone 12-for-40 (.300) in that span, adding two homers and eight RBI. The second baseman is at a .248/.276/.434 slash line with six homers, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored and one stolen base through 39 contests overall. Estrada is on pace for a career year in homers, but his overall performance is down and the Giants' weak offense hasn't helped him rack up more counting stats.