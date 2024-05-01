Estrada went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Estrada reached on an error and recorded his first steal of the year to get into scoring position, though he was left on base. Considering he logged a combined 44 steals over the previous two seasons, it's unusual that he's been less active on the basepaths. It doesn't help that he's batting just .229 with a .248 on-base percentage for the year, though those numbers improve to .291 and .316, respectively, over the last 16 games. Estrada is still seeing a starting role at second base despite the early struggles, while Tyler Fitzgerald remains in more of a bench role.