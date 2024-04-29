Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Estrada opened the scoring when he took Jared Jones deep in the third inning. Estrada has gone 2-for-7 over two games since he recovered from a minor hamstring issue. The second baseman is slashing a modest .235/.255/.422 with four homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and no stolen bases through 28 contests. His power is in line with previous years, but Estrada logged 20-plus steals in both 2022 and 2023, so it's a little unusual to see him getting less involved on the basepaths.