Estrada went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

Estrada gave the Giants some late life with a two-run blast in the seventh off Taijuan Walker, which ultimately knocked him from the game. The 28-year-old is riding a five-game hit streak and has six RBI over his last four games. In 12 games since April 21, Estrada is slashing .333/.364/.595 with two homers, nine RBI, six runs and a 1:5 BB:K.