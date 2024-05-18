Estrada went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Estrada's fifth-inning blast put the Giants ahead for the first time in the contest, and they held the lead the rest of the way. The second baseman had gone 4-for-22 (.182) over his previous six contests, though he had a pair of extra-base hits in that span. Estrada is up to an acceptable .250/.274/.435 slash line with seven homers, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and one stolen base through 175 plate appearances in a starting role this season.