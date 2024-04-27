Estrada (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting eighth Saturday against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Hamstring tightness forced Estrada out of Wednesday's game against the Mets and prevented him from starting Friday, but it seems to no longer be a problem heading into Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-16 with two RBI and three runs scored across his last five games.