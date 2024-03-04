Murphy has gone 2-for-7 with a double and three strikeouts over his first three Cactus League games.

Murphy was signed in the offseason to back up Patrick Bailey at catcher. Murphy has played no more than 97 games in a season in his major-league career. He's often hit well in a backup role, but Joey Bart (3-for-9) and Blake Sabol (1-for-8) are also options to fill that spot to begin 2024. More clarity should be available once the Giants trim down their spring roster, though it appears Murphy's experience is favored to win out over Bart, who could be waived or traded if he doesn't earn a roster spot.