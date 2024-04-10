Murphy will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though he was able to beat out Joey Bart for the Giants' No. 2 catcher job before Bart was dealt to Pittsburgh earlier this month, Murphy has seen limited action behind No. 1 backstop Patrick Bailey. With Bailey getting a breather in the day game after a night game, Murphy will draw his fourth start through the Giants' first 13 games.