The Giants declined Murphy's (back) $4 million team option for 2026 on Monday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Murphy received a $250,000 buyout and will take home $8.25 million over his two-year stay with the Giants, during which he appeared in just 13 games. He didn't play after May 4 during the 2024 season after suffering a knee sprain, then missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a mid-back disc herniation that cropped up during spring training. The Giants didn't provide a clear indication on where Murphy stood in his rehab program before the end of this past season, making it uncertain if he'll be healthy in advance of spring training. If the 34-year-old backstop elects to continue his playing career in 2026, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.