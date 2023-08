Seattle placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain.

The injury comes with awful timing for Murphy, who has been playing more regularly in recent weeks and boasts a .355/.393/.697 batting line over his last 24 games (85 plate appearances) dating back to June 12. Brian O'Keefe was called up from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move to back up Cal Raleigh at catcher.