Murphy has been diagnosed with a small fracture in his left thumb and has been shut down for the last 10 days. He'll be re-evaluated Sept. 22, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Murphy was initially placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 16 due to a thumb sprain, and this setback will cost him additional time. Despite this bad news, the team is still optimistic that Murphy could return to play before the regular season comes to a close if he gains clearance Sept. 22 and can ramp up activities without suffering any setbacks, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.