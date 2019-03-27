Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Gott would be included on the Giants' Opening Day roster, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gott and Rule 5 selection Travis Bergen claimed the final two openings in the San Francisco bullpen, with both likely to see most of their initial opportunities in lower-leverage scenarios. Over parts of four seasons in the big leagues, Gott owns a 4.64 ERA and 6.1 K/9 in 75.2 innings.