The Athletics placed Gott (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

His move to the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for veteran reliever Austin Adams, whom the Athletics acquired from the Mets on Sunday. Gott is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming days and will miss the entire 2024 season, and quite likely, the early part of the 2025 campaign.