Gott was released by the Mariners on Monday, per MiLB's transactions log.
Gott agreed to a minor-league deal with Seattle back in February and ultimately landed at Triple-A Tacoma. He never managed to find his footing, posting a 9.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 6.1 innings (seven appearances).
