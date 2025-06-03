default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gott was released by the Mariners on Monday, per MiLB's transactions log.

Gott agreed to a minor-league deal with Seattle back in February and ultimately landed at Triple-A Tacoma. He never managed to find his footing, posting a 9.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 6.1 innings (seven appearances).

More News