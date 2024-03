Gott will undergo Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a fully torn UCL in his right elbow, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear how long the elbow has been bothering Gott, but he was blasted for eight runs in three innings this spring. He had still been in the late-inning bullpen picture for the Athletics but instead will miss the entire 2024 campaign and will become a free agent this offseason.