McDonald (groin) has turned in a 5.79 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings through four rehab outings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

McDonald has resided on Double-A Richmond's 7-day injured list all season while healing up from a groin injury, but he may not be far away from making his 2024 debut for the Giants' Eastern League affiliate. He's yet to pitch at the Double-A level but was dominant during his time at High-A Eugene in 2023, pitching to a 0.96 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB in 37.2 innings.