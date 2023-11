The Giants added McDonald to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Rather than risking losing McDonald in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, the Giants will give the 22-year-old righty a spot on their 40-man. McDonald spent the early stages of the season working his way back from an arm injury before posting a dominant 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 37.2 innings at High-A Eugene. It's possible the Giants bump McDonald up to Double-A to begin the 2024 campaign.