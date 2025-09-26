Giants' Trevor McDonald: Picking up another start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald is slated to start Friday's game against the Rockies in San Francisco.
The rookie right-hander will be awarded another turn through the rotation after he showed well against the Dodgers in his first MLB start this past Sunday, striking out three while allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk over six innings. McDonald will look to build on that performance with another positive outing against the Rockies, which could improve his chances of being part of the Giants' Opening Day rotation in 2026.
