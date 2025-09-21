McDonald allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six-plus innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Dodgers.

McDonald went pitch-for-pitch with Emmet Sheehan over the first six innings. In the seventh, McDonald put three straight batters on base, leading to the lone run on his line, before Spencer Bivens relieved him and put out the fire. McDonald has given up three runs while posting a 4:2 K:BB across eight innings over his two major-league outings this season. If he did enough Sunday to earn another turn through the rotation, that would likely come in a home matchup versus the Rockies in the final series of the season.