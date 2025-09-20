McDonald will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury Newsreports.

After being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, McDonald made his 2025 Giants debut later that night and pitched two innings out of the bullpen against the Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He had been working out of the Triple-A rotation prior to his promotion, so he should be able to handle a traditional starter's workload Sunday, if the Giants desire. Tristan Beck, Carson Seymour and Spencer Bivens are candidates to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen if needed.