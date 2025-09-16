The Giants recalled McDonald from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McDonald has spent the entire season in Triple-A, where he owns a 5.37 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 142.1 innings while working primarily as a starter. He'll move to the bullpen upon joining the big club to provide the Giants with another long relief option, replacing Keaton Winn.