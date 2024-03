McDonald was optioned to minor-league camp by the Giants on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McDonald was added to the 40-man roster over the winter, but he was never going to make the club given that he's yet to advance past A-ball. The 23-year-old missed much of last season with arm issues but pitched very well when healthy, 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 37.2 innings at High-A Eugene.