Beck has pitched twice since recovering from a cut on his thumb, covering 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Beck left his June 25 appearance versus the Diamondbacks with a cut on his thumb, but it was always expected to be a minor issue. He's been an effective long-relief option for the Giants this season, pitching to a 3.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB through 45 innings across 18 appearances. Beck could continue to work in bullpen games and whenever the Giants need a reliever to cover multiple frames.