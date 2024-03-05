Fitzgerald has gone 3-for-16 with a home run, four RBI, four walks, a stolen base and three runs scored over eight Cactus League games.

Fitzgerald has a crowded path to the majors, especially after the Giants signed Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman. Fitzgerald's best asset is versatility -- he can provide cover in the infield and in center field. Even then, Marco Luciano, Casey Schmitt or Nick Ahmed are more likely to get chances at shortstop, the Giants' most open position this spring. The 26-year-old Fitzgerald hit .219 over 10 games in the majors last season, but he'll likely need to bide his time at Triple-A Sacramento again in 2024.