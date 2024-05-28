The Giants recalled Fitzgerald from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fitzgerald was sent to the minors May 20 following the addition of Ryan McKenna from Baltimore. However, Fitzgerald has gone 11-for-25 with six homers and 13 RBI in just six games since joining Sacramento, so the Giants will bring him back up to the majors and look to take advantage of his hot bat. The 26-year-old owns a .269/.309/.442 slash line in 55 MLB plate appearances this year, and his return will cause the dismissal of McKenna, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move.