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Tyler Fitzgerald: Cut loose by Dodgers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers released Fitzgerald on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles hasn't announced a corresponding transaction, but the move frees up a 40-man roster spot that the Dodgers will look to fill down the road. After being acquired from the Blue Jays on April 28, Fitzgerald didn't receive a call-up to the Dodgers at any point, despite slashing an impressive .293/.400/.598 with six home runs and three stolen bases over 100 plate appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City before landing on the 7-day injured list last week due to an unspecified injury. Assuming the injury isn't anything too significant, the 28-year-old should be able to find another opportunity in short order and could even land a major-league deal on the open market.

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