Dodgers' Tyler Fitzgerald: Returns from injury

Fitzgerald (undisclosed) re-signed with the Dodgers on a minor-league deal June 14 and was reinstated to Triple-A Oklahoma City's roster June 24.

Acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Blue Jays on April 28, Fitzgerald produced a 1.027 OPS In 23 games with Oklahoma City before hitting the 7-day injured list June 4 due to an unspecified issue. The Dodgers released him shortly thereafter, but Fitzgerald quickly re-signed with the organization. After getting more time off to recover from the injury, Fitzgerald made his return to the Oklahoma City lineup Thursday, going 0-for-3 while reaching base on a hit-by-pitch.