Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Mets.

Fitzgerald got the Giants on the board in the seventh inning. He has often found his way into the lineup versus southpaws while also serving as a right-handed bench bat. The utility man is batting .269 with a homer, four stolen bases, three RBI, five runs scored, two doubles and a triple over 28 plate appearances.