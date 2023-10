Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Fitzgerald opened the scoring with a third-inning blast off Clayton Kershaw. This was Fitzgerald's second homer and fourth extra-base hit over his first nine big-league games. He's hitting .250 with a 2:8 BB:K and two stolen bases in his brief audition. The versatile 26-year-old could get a long look in spring training in 2024.