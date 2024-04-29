Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 with a double and one run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Fitzgerald has recorded three multi-hit games this season, and he's batting .313 with a .915 OPS over 34 plate appearances. He remains in a utility role, but he's done well when in the lineup, posting one home run, three RBI, six runs scored, two doubles, a triple and four stolen bases. Fitzgerald's lack of an everyday role limits his fantasy viability, and his best chance at playing time is shortstop, though Nick Ahmed has held his own there by batting .262 over 27 contests. Fitzgerald has also played in center field occasionally versus southpaws when Jung Hoo Lee is out of the lineup, though that has not been a strict platoon situation.