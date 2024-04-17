Fitzgerald went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

Fitzgerald spelled Thairo Estrada at second base for this contest. After an unimpressive start to the season, Fitzgerlad has four steals over his last five games while going 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits in that span. The 26-year-old provides cover around the infield and can also play in center, though the Giants' outfield hasn't varied much this season. Fitzgerald doesn't have an obvious path to playing time in the Giants' righty-heavy infield, so he's likely to remain a utility player unless he commands a larger role with his hitting.