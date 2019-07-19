Giants' Williams Jerez: Heads to Triple-A
Jerez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jerez picked up a win Thursday night against the Mets despite allowing a run over two innings, and he'll now head back to the minors. The Giants have recalled Ty Blach in a corresponding move.
