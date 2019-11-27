Play

Jerez was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Jerez's 4.34 ERA in 10.1 major-league innings for the Giants and Pirates last season looks decent enough, but it came with a 2.03 WHIP and a 9:9 K:BB. He doesn't look like much than an up-and-down reliever heading into his age-28 season.

