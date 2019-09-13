Jerez was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Jerez was designated for assignment by the Pirates earlier this week and will make his way to Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old allowed two runs on seven hits over 6.2 major-league innings this season, but he did struggle with six walks. He fared well at Triple-A Sacramento with a 3.86 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 56 innings.