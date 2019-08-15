Jerez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Jerez made four appearances during his most recent stint with the big club, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 2:2 K:BB across 3.2 innings. Thursday's starter, Dereck Rodriguez, will take his place on the roster.

