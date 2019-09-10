Jerez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday.

Jerez was sent back to Triple-A Sacramento in mid-August after posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.95 WHIP with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings this season in the majors. He'll head to waivers after losing his spot on the 40-man roster. Johnny Cueto (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

