Flores exited Sunday's matchup with the Padres in the top of the second inning with a right shoulder contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Flores was forced to leave Sunday's series finale with San Diego without even getting an at-bat after he went head over heels into the dugout trying to catch a foul ball in the bottom of the first inning. Luis Matos replaced him in the lineup, batting fifth against their division rivals. Flores will likely undergo additional testing and more information on his status will be provided following Sunday's contest.