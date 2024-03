Flores (knee) is starting at first base and batting third in Friday's split-squad game against the Cubs.

The 32-year-old was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to knee soreness, but he'll rejoin the starting nine two days later since it was a minor issue. Flores clubbed 23 homers in 126 games last season and should be a regular lineup piece again in 2024, but he'll likely need to move around the infield in order to see consistent starts.