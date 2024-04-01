Flores (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flores injured his shoulder Sunday after tumbling into the dugout trying to catch a foul ball in the first inning. Tyler Fitzgerald will draw the start at first base and hit No. 9 in Monday's game against Dodgers left-hander James Paxton.
