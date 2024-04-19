Flores went 1-for-1 with a RBI double in the 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Flores entered in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and immediately smacked a two-run double, which accounted for only his third extra-base hit of the new campaign. While the veteran has been on the short side of the platoon with LaMonte Wade at first base, the Giants have found a way to get Flores' bat in the lineup situationally throughout most of the season. The 32-year-old has yet to tally a home run in the 2024 campaign, but given his slugging percentage (.311) is woefully below his career norms, the power could be returning in short order.