Flores went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

The 34-year-old lined a single to right field in the second inning before coming around to score on a three-run homer by Casey Schmitt. Since Bryce Eldridge was called up in mid-September, Flores has appeared in six of the Giants' last 12 games, batting .286 with three RBI, three runs scored and a home run in just 14 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .242/.307/.380 with 71 RBI, 44 runs scored, 16 long balls and a stolen base across 462 plate appearances in 124 outings this season.