Giants' Wilmer Flores: Sitting in fourth straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
The right-handed-hitting Flores will hit the bench for a fourth straight game, with the Giants having faced right-handed pitchers in each of those contests. He appears to have faded into the short side of platoon with the left-handed-hitting Dominic Smith, who has started in all four games.
