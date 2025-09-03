Flores went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-4 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

The homer was Flores' 15th of the year, and he now has one hit in four of his past five outings. The veteran slugger had 46 RBI through May 31, but he's cooled down dramatically ever since. Over his last 201 plate appearances (55 games), Flores is slashing a frigid .230/.303/.343 with five homers, five doubles and 20 RBI since the start of June.